IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Volume Hits $34.41 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $679.24 million and $34.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00282062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00196091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00094655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

