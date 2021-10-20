IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.10

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129.20 ($1.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 4,949,938 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,659.52).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

