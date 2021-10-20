Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.