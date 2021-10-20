Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,970 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,180,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 159.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 96,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -410.26 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

