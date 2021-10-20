Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. 5,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.36 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

