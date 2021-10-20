IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.57 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $130.88 million and $5.57 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,043,576,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,919,850 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

