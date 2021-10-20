iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. iRobot has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.