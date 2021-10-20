iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading 0% Higher

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.27 and last traded at $129.16. 595,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,049,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75.

