iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.94 and last traded at $113.97. 6,059,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,360,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.