iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 43,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 237,331 shares.The stock last traded at $82.77 and had previously closed at $82.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after buying an additional 635,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,374,000 after buying an additional 316,363 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

