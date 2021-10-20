iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

AOR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

