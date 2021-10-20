iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 4,989,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69.

