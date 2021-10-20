iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,470,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,598,000 after buying an additional 400,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,125,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,345,000 after purchasing an additional 214,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 281,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,079. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.