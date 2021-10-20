iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,470,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,441 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,125,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,345,000 after acquiring an additional 214,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 281,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695,079. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.