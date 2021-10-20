iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,172 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $84,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.