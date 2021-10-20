iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Down 0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.77 and last traded at $108.07. 307,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 408,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.