iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.62 and last traded at $74.57. Approximately 309,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 548,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30.

