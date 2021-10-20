iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

