iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 376,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,224 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

