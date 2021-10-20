iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.