iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,014 shares.The stock last traded at $29.41 and had previously closed at $29.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

