iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.38. 167,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 303,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

