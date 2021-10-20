iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. 2,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.