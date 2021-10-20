iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.48. 38,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 60,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66.

