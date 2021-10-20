iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

