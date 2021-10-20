iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $82,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

