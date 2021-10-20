iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.97

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and traded as high as $27.38. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 33,529 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter.

