iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.27

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 19776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

