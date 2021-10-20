iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $432.25 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.76.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.