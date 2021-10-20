iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.83

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.83 and last traded at $164.82, with a volume of 37343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,470,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,949 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

