iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.99

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 147,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.