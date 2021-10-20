iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,710,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

