iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

