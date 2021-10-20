iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.69

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

