iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,746 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,226,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,400,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

