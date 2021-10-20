iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.95

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $277.95 and last traded at $277.85, with a volume of 32839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

