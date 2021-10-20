iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

IVW stock remained flat at $$78.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

