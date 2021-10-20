iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$78.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 43,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,938. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

