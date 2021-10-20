iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.05

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 52122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

