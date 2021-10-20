iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.29 and last traded at $134.03. Approximately 50,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 235,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.06.

