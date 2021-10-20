iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,634. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

