Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Trading Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $665,858.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

