ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.25.

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,557. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

