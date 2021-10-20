Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 637,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,798. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2788911 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

