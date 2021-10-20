Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.82. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 186,991 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.