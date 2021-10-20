J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.12

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and traded as low as $32.80. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

