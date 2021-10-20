J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.12

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and traded as low as $32.80. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

