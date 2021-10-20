JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The company had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKK stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 103,721.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of JAKKS Pacific worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.