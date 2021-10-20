James C. Mullen Sells 13,805 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 981,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $19,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.