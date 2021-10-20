James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.19

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.19 and traded as high as $38.52. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 31,559 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,724,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

