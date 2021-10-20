Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $6.86 on Wednesday, hitting $125.00. 322,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.87 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

